Ghana FA confirms Christian Atsu rescued from rubble after Turkey earthquake 

The Ghana FA has confirmed that Christian Atsu been pulled out of the rubble after last Monday’s Earthquake in Turkey.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle forward went missing after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria in the early hours of Monday morning, with over 2300 people reported dead.

Atsu and the Sporting Director of Hatayaspor, Taner Savut, were the remaining members of the team that were missing since the disaster.

However, on Tuesday morning it was confirmed Atsu has been rescued while the search for Savut continues.

“Christian Atsu was removed with injuries. Unfortunately, our sporting director Taner Savut is still under the rubble,” said vice president of Hatayaspor, Mustapha Ozat.

Update: We've received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment. Let’s continue to pray for Christian🙏🏽 — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) February 7, 2023

Atsu is currently receiving treatment after he was rushed to the hospital, having suffered injuries.

The Ghana international netted the winner on Sunday evening as Hatayaspor defeated Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Lig.