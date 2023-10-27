Ghana FA confirms departure of technical director Bernhard Lippert

Ghana Football Association (GFA) communications director Henry Asante Twum has confirmed that German Bernhard Lippert has stepped down from his role as technical director after serving for three years.

Twum explained Lippert's contributions, stating on Peace FM, "We appointed Bernard Lippert for a purpose. We brought him here to build a technical directorate for the FA, not in the sense of construction but to put a structure together."

He added, "Today we have a fully functional technical directorate because of him, so his work initially, we gave him a two-year contract, which was the initial agreement by the executive council. When his contract expired, with the support of FIFA, we extended it for one more year."

Lippert, a FIFA coaching instructor, was responsible for shaping the strategy, development, and technical direction of the Technical Directorate.

He also oversaw the planning and implementation of technical programs at various levels, including grassroots, juvenile, and National Teams.

Earlier this year, the GFA introduced the National Football Philosophy, which reflects Ghana's Football DNA, a project championed by Lippert.