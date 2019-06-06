Ghana FA congratulates Infantino on FIFA re-election in Paris

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee (NC) to the 69th FIFA Congress in Paris- France, has sent a congratulatory message to Gianni Infantino on his re-election as FIFA President.

Infantino was re-elected as the 9th FIFA President of world football's governing body on Wednesday having run unopposed as expected.

The Ghanaian team in Paris is led by Economist Dr Kofi Amoah, former Black Stars and Bayern Munich legend Sammy Kufour, legal expert Naa Odofoley Nortey with acting GFA General Secretary Alex Asante completing the delegation.

In a short statement, Dr Kofi Amoah welcomed the overwhelming support for the FIFA Chief, calling it an endorsement of good governance, ethics and stable leadership.

" The GFA has taken note of the focused and all inclusive leadership of this Infantino led administration. We have seen incredible numbers and statistics which has recorded impressive economic returns for FIFA and world football during his first term. This is exactly what Africa, and of course that includes Ghana, needs to emulate".

The Swiss-Italian was first elected in February 2016 after Sepp Blatter, was ousted amidst corruption investigations.

Dr Amoah stressed that notwithstanding the challenges and difficulties confronting Ghana football, his NC administration takes inspiration from the FIFA process which has led to a cleaner image and record turnovers for the world body.

"We look forward to strengthening the already strong relationship between Ghana and FIFA in our bid to cement our place as a leading force in African football through the ongoing process of normalization"

Ironically, just over four years ago, the FIFA scenario that attracted global headlines and intense scrutiny draws almost parallel comparisons with the current situation in Ghana football.

Ghana, along with the other 210 FIFA member federations did not vote in Paris, as lawyer Infantino, was the only candidate.

The Ghanaian delegation is expected to honor FIFA's invitation to the opening match of the Women's World Cup which gets underway on Friday, with the USA looking to defend its crown.

Africa's representatives are Nigeria, South Africa and Cameroon.

Dr Amoah and his team would complete their assignment with a visit to "Team Ghana' training base in Dubai to witness the friendly match between the Black Stars and Namibia on June 9th.

Source: GFA Communications