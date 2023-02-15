Ghana FA congratulates Michael Essien after securing UEFA A Coaching License

The Ghana FA has congratulated Michael Essien after securing his UEFA A coaching license.

The former Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien has successfully completed his UEFA A License coaching course.

The ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid player took to social media to confirm the feat and express his excitement at the accomplishment.

In his post on Twitter, Essien extended his appreciation to FC Nordsjaelland and Right to Dream Academy for their support over the last couple of years.

In a post on social media on Tuesday, February 14, the Black Stars legend said he is excited he has bagged the license.

According to him, he will continue to work hard to learn and grow as a coach.

“Step by step, I am learning and growing as a coach. Happy to have completed my UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A license. Thanks to the family, @fawales, my tutors, my mentor and RTD/FCN for the support. And big thank you to Tom Vernon and Flemming Pedersen,” a statement from Michael Essien on Twitter said.

Commenting on the post by Michael Essien, the Ghana FA said, “Congratulations Essien.”