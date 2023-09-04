Ghana FA continue to back Black Stars coach Chris Hughton

Ghana Football Association Vice President Mark Addo has emphatically expressed confidence in Black Stars coach Chris Hughton and assured that they will continue to support him.

Addo has refuted rumours suggesting any intention to dismiss the Irish-Ghanaian coach, who was appointed earlier this year. Under Hughton's tenure, the team has been in charge of three games, securing one victory and two draws.

His first game against Angola ended in a narrow victory thanks to Antoine Semenyo's late goal, and then he drew against the same opponent four days later, before a 0-0 stalemate against Madagascar in Antananarivo.

"Chris Hughton has our full support. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Sports Ministry have no intention to sack him," he stated during an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM. He further emphasized their commitment to providing Hughton with the necessary resources to carry out his work effectively.

Currently, Hughton's primary focus is on Ghana's qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations next year. The Black Stars are gearing up to face the Central African Republic in their final qualifying match on Thursday. Notably, Ghana need just a single point from this crucial game to secure their place in the tournament held in Ivory Coast.