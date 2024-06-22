Ghana FA Cup Champions to Participate in GHALCA Top 4

President of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianoo, has confirmed that the winner of the FA Cup final between Bofoakwa Tano and Nsoatreman will compete in the 2024 Top 4 competition, despite finishing outside the top four of the Ghana Premier League.

The annual competition, designed to keep high-performing teams in shape for the next season, will take place again this year.

Fianoo confirmed that Ghana Premier League champions FC Samartex, as well as second and third-placed sides, Accra Lions and Berekum Chelsea, will participate.

"The top three teams in the league (Samartex FC, Accra Lions, and Berekum Chelsea) plus the FA Cup winner will make up this year's top four," Fianoo told Akoma FM.

While the venue for the competition has not been finalized, Fianoo mentioned that the New TNA Stadium in Tarkwa is the preferred location, with the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi being considered as an alternative.

"Although we are yet to confirm a venue, we have already written to the administration of the New Tarkwa TNA Stadium as our first choice venue and the Baba Yara Stadium as an alternative venue," he added.

The competition is planned to take place in the first or second week of August 2024.

Nsoatreman finished fifth in the Ghana Premier League, while Bofoakwa Tano were relegated after finishing 17th. However, they both have a chance to salvage their season on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.