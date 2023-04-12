Ghana FA Cup: Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex to host semifinals

The Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese, Kumasi, will host the semifinal matches of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup competition.

Over the weekend, four teams booked their spot in the last four of the competition, following their quarterfinal victories at various venues.

Dreams FC secured their semifinal spot with a narrow 1-0 victory over Legon Cities at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu. Meanwhile, Nsoatreman FC travelled to the Northern region and shocked Real Tamale United with a 1-0 win.

In-form Aduana Stars were eliminated after a 3-1 penalty shootout loss to King Faisal, who defied the odds to advance.

In the final quarterfinal match, Skyy FC emerged victorious against fellow Division One League side, Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs, with a 2-1 scoreline to secure their place in the last four.

The four teams that have made it to the semifinals of the competition are Dreams FC, Nsoatreman FC, Skyy FC, and King Faisal.

Dreams FC will face Skyy FC in the first semifinal, while King Faisal will take on Nsoatreman FC, the only other remaining Premier League side in the competition.

The semifinals of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup are scheduled for May 13th and 14th, 2023, at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese, Kumasi.

The winner of the competition will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup next season.