Ghana FA Cup: Ebenezer Adade’s extra time strike against Legon Cities sends Dreams FC into semis

Dreams FC booked a place in the semi-final of the MTN FA Cup at the expense of Premier League rivals Legon Cities at the Theatre of Dreams thanks to Ebenezer Adade’s extra time goal.

The right-back made a daring run into the Cities box after winning the ball off Adu Meider to shoot into the bottom corner.

The Still Believe are into the semis for the second consecutive time after being knocked out by the eventual winners, Hearts of Oak at the same stage last year.

Zito’s side started the game strongly with Simba coming close to getting the opener in the 15th minute. Cities came into the game afterwards as they threatened to break the deadlock. With no clear cut opportunities falling to both teams, both goalkeepers were on a virtual holiday. It was goalless at half time and remained same at the end of regulation time.

The deadlock was broken with a solo effort by Adade in extra time to score on 102 minutes for Dreams. That solitary goal was enough to guarantee them a spot in the semis.

Dreams will know their next opponents after the other quarter-final games on Saturday and Sunday.