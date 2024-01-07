Ghana FA Cup: FC Nania stun Great Olympics to reach last 16

FC Nania continued their giant-killing feat in the Ghanaian FA Cup after eliminating Premier League side Accra Great Olympics to advance to the round of 16.

The Division One progressed to the last 16 after beating Great Olympics 5-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in full time.

Great Olympics took an early lead in the game at the Tema Sports stadium after dominating the opening half of the match.

However, a quick second-half start from Nania saw them pulled parity three minutes after the break.

The game was then forced to penalty, where the Nania goalie became the hero of the day, saving two spot kicks from the topflight side.

Nania will find out their opponents for the next stage in a draw to be held next week.