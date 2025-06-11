Ghana FA Cup final between Kotoko and Golden Kick dubbed “The Unforgettable” by organisers

The Ghana Football Association has billed Sunday’s MTN FA Cup final between Asante Kotoko and Golden Kick FC as “The Unforgettable,” promising fans an experience that goes beyond football.

Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee, Wilson Arthur, said the organising team has put together a lineup of engaging activities to make the final a memorable spectacle at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

His remarks come as excitement builds ahead of the clash between two sides with very different stories in this year’s tournament.

“This year’s final will be unforgettable,” Arthur told Asempa FM.

“There will be a curtain raiser between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak legends before the game kick-off. There will be a cultural display and other beautiful experiences for the fans before the game kicks off.”

Arthur also paid tribute to the finalists, highlighting the impressive run by lower-tier Golden Kick, who stunned several top-flight clubs on their way to the final.

“Golden Kick were the giant killers in this year’s FA Cup and facing Asante Kotoko in the final, you can only expect a beautiful game,” he added.

The winner of Sunday’s final will earn the right to represent Ghana in the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup. Kickoff is set for 17:00 GMT at the University of Ghana Stadium.