Ghana FA Cup: I have challenged the players to win it - King Faisal assistant coach Godwin Ablordey

King Faisal's assistant coach, Godwin Ablordey, is confident of victory for his team in their upcoming MTN FA Cup semifinal clash against Nsoatreman FC.

The two Ghana Premier League clubs will face off at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday.

Ablordey, a former winner of the competition with both Hearts of Oak and Kotoko, expressed optimism about King Faisal's chances, saying, "We are much prepared... I have challenged the players to win it."

Despite the importance of the cup game, Ablordey added that the team's focus remains on staying in the top flight of the Ghanaian league.

"We will manage the team and make one or two changes against Nsoatreman FC but whatever the case, we are going to beat them on Sunday," he said.

The winner of the game will advance to the final of the competition.