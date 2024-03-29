Ghana FA Cup is a true test of form and skill, says chairman Wilson Arthur

Wilson Arthur, Chairman of the Ghana FA Cup committee, has emphasised the significance of the competition as a true litmus test of form and skill for participating clubs.

Arthur, also the owner of Skyy FC, emphasises the rigorous nature of the MTN FA Cup, stating that it consistently exposes teams lacking in fundamental strength.

Speaking to Citi Sports, he asserts that the clubs vying for success in the quarter-finals have earned their positions through merit, highlighting the essence of the competition in separating the contenders from the pretenders.

"The MTN FA Cup will expose you when your fundamentals are weak; that is the essence of this competition. It is a true test of form and skill," Arthur affirms, signaling the high stakes and intense competition characterizing the tournament.

Recent upsets in the Ghana Premier League, with perceived giants such as Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak exiting the competition, further underscore the unpredictability and level playing field of the MTN FA Cup.

Arthur notes that pedigree holds no sway in this fiercely contested tournament, where each match is an opportunity for underdogs to rise and established teams to assert their dominance.

The victor of the 2023/2024 MTN FA Cup will earn the prestigious opportunity to represent Ghana in the CAF inter-club competition in the ensuing season, adding an extra layer of motivation for the competing teams.

In the upcoming quarter-final fixtures, Nsoatreman FC will lock horns with Karela United at the Nana Kromansah Park on Saturday, while Legon Cities will face Bechem United at the Theater of Dreams on Sunday. Additionally, Bofoakwa Tano will clash with last season’s semi-finalists, Skyy FC, at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Sunday.

However, the game between Dreams FC and Soccer Intellectuals has been postponed due to Dreams FC's CAF inter-club commitments, further highlighting the demanding schedule and competitive nature of football at both domestic and continental levels.