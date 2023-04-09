Ghana FA Cup: King Faisal derail Aduana's double hopes with win in quarter-finals.

King Faisal dashed Ghana Premier League leaders Aduana Stars’ hopes of a domestic double this season by eliminating them from the MTN FA Cup on Sunday.

Playing as the home team, King Faisal advanced to the semi-finals of the Cup competition with a 3-1 penalty shootout victory at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex after the game ended 2-2 in 120 minutes.

The match started with Aduana FC creating the first dangerous attacking opportunity in the 6th minute, with goalkeeper Adams Abdul Jabal of King Faisal making a great save to deny Samuel Kwesi Fabin's side. In the 8th minute, King Faisal winger Baba Yahaya came close to scoring after escaping the marking of two Aduana players but his final effort went wide.

The home team continued to attack, with playmaker Godfred Asiamah and wingers Yahaya and Samuel Kusi all involved. Against the run of play, Aduana FC took the lead five minutes before half-time, with defender Stephen Anokye Badu providing the opener in the 40th minute. In the 47th minute, Asiamah was brought down in the box and Abdul Latif successfully converted the penalty to make it 1-1.

Frank Owusu made it 2-1 for Aduana FC in the 75th minute, but King Faisal pushed more men forward and succeeded in getting the equalizer through the in-form striker Benjamin Bature in the 78th minute. The normal 90 minutes ended with the score at 2-2, and the match was pushed into extra time.

The extra 30 minutes failed to see any more goals, and the match was decided in a penalty shootout. King Faisal won by 3-1, with Abdul Latif, Adam Jabal, and David Oppong Afrane all scoring their penalties, while Aduana FC's Bright Enchil, Anokye Badu, and Isaac Mintah failed to convert their attempts.

King Faisal's victory ended Aduana FC's hopes of achieving a double this season, and their full focus is now on winning the league.