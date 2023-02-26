Ghana FA Cup: Match Report- Aduana FC 1-0 Kotoko

The signature game of the Round of 16 matches of the FA Cup saw Aduana Stars edge out Kotoko to progress to the quarter finals with a 1-0 victory in Dormaa on Sunday, February 26 2023.

There was no shortage of thrills in the game as Aduana proved why they were top of the Premeir League standings.

Kotoko also had their moments but Aduana were gallant in defense as they repelled all threats posed by the Porcupines.

Aduana were the better side in the first half and came closer to scoring but they were not very clinical in front of goal. The first half ended in a goalless draw.

After recess, Aduana were awarded a penalty in the 60th minute and up stepped Sam Adams who had been brilliant throughout the game to send goalie Asare the wrong way.

The Fire Boys held on to that solitary goal to knock Kotoko out of the competition.

Fabin's side are now in the mix for a double this season.