Ghana FA Cup: Match Report- RTU 2-1 Samartex FC

RTU secured quarterfinal qualification in the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over fellow Premier League side Samartex on Sunday, February 26 2023 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Both teams clashed in the Premier League last Sunday and Samartex thrashed RTU 3-0 at Samreboi.

The Timber Giants expected a tricky game as they were fully aware of the threat RTU can pose at home with their near perfect record in Tamale.

They made that dominance at home count as Manaf broke the deadlock by scoring the first goal of the game to put RTU in front on 36 minutes.

RTU went into the break with that one goal advantage.

Manaf completed his brace to double their advantage on 52 minutes.

Samartex pulled one back but Baba Nuhu’s boys held on to their lead to send their opponents out of the competition.