Ghana FA Cup: Medeama face crushing defeat against Skyy FC

Two-time champions Medeama fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Skyy FC to exit the Ghana FA Cup on Sunday.

Eric Antwi Konadu's 7th minute goal separated the two sides at the St Martins Park in Daboase.

Konadu had the simple task of slotting the goal in following Kwadwo Amoako's howler

The Mauve and Yellow appears to be in hitting crisis after their unflattering performance on the domestic scene.

Their goalless draw against Karela United and defeat to Real Tamale United is unmasking seeming trouble.

The atmosphere looked electric at St Martins as the home side deservedly strolled past the giants in front of a packed fans.

Goalkeeper Abdul Adam Jabal replaced first choice Felix Kyei but conceded as Medeama crushed out of the competition.

Medeama were rattled, as Skyy FC rode on the confidence from a bright start to advance to the Round of 16.

The Daboase-based side seemed to have scored the second goal after quick transition but the joy was cut short over offside.

Medeama's quest for a potential double if now off after being eliminated from the FA Cup competition.