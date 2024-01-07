GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana FA Cup: Nsoatreman FC progress to Round of 16 with narrow win over Victory Club Warriors

Published on: 07 January 2024
Nsoatreman FC

Nsoatreman FC secured a place in the Round of 16 of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win at home to Victory Club Warriors at the Nana Koromansah Park on Friday, December 4 2024.

The sides appeared destined for penalty shoot-outs before Abdul Manaf Umar broke the deadlock on 72 minutes. Manaf capitalized on hesitant defending by the visitors to fire into the roof from close range.

Victory Club showed resilience as they searched for a late equalizer but they were denied by the solid back line of their hosts.

Nsoatreman reached the semi-final of the competition for the first time, last season and Maxwell Konadu and his charges will definitely set their sights on the title as they progress into the next round.

By Suleman Asante

