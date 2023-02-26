Ghana FA Cup: Nsoatreman, Legon Cities progress to quarterfinals on penalties

Nsoatreman FC survived a scare from Division One side Debibi to advance to the last 8 of the MTN FA Cup on Sunday, February 26 2023 at the Nana Konamansah Park.

Nsoatreman fell behind to Sadam Dauda Yahaya’s goal in the 11th minute. The away side doubled their adavantage at the death of half-time.

The Premier League side halved the deficit on 62 minutes. A last gasp goal in stoppage time helped them restore parity to send the game into penalties.

There was a huge sigh of relief as Nsoatreman won 7-6 on penalties to prevent an upset.

Legon Cities vs Volta Rangers

Another Division One side, Volta Rangers came close to causing an upset.

Adu Meider fired in a powerful drive which the Rangers goalkeeper failed to handle to get the opening goal for Legon Cities on 25 minutes.

The away side leveled on 54 minutes after capitalizing on a defensive blunder.

With the score line 1-1 at full time, the game had to be decided on penalties.

Cities emerged 4-3 winners to progress to the quarterfinals.