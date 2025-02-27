GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Published on: 27 February 2025
Ghana FA Cup quarter-final draw set for March 7

The draw for the quarter finals of the 2024/25 MTN FA Cup competition will take place at the MTN House, Ridge, in Accra on Friday March 7, 2025. 

The quarterfinalists will know their opponents after the live draw next month. 

So far seven teams have secured qualification to the quarter-final stage with the winner of  Asante Kotoko and Eleven Wise outstanding match expected to complete the list.

Three Ghana Premier League clubs have made it to this stage of the competition so far with four second tier sides in the mix for next month's draw. 

The live draw is set to commence at 11am on Friday March 7, 2025. 

The MTN FA Cup is one of the most prestigious football competitions in Ghana and continues to grow in popularity every year.

The eventual winner will represent the country at next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

Below are the 7 qualified teams awaiting the eight team.

  1. Berekum Chelsea
  2. Bechem United
  3. Karela United FC
  4. Attram de Visser
  5. PAC Academy
  6. True Democracy
  7. Golden Kick
  8. Asante Kotoko or Sekondi Eleven Wise

