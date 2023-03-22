GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana FA Cup: Quarter-finals pairings announced

Published on: 22 March 2023
The quarter-finals draw of the MTN FA cup was held on Tuesday, March 21 2023 and it produced some fascinating fixtures.

There will be an all Premier League encounter in the Northern Zone. King Faisal will host Aduana Stars at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex while Real Tamale United will welcome Nsoatreman to the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

For the Southern Zone there will be one all Premier League clash between Dreams FC who booted out holders Accra Hearts of Oak, and Legon Cities. The other pairing is an all Division One affair between high flying Skyy FC and Ebusua Dwarfs.

Below are the fixtures:

