Ghana FA Cup semis: We wanted to use new TnA Park - Chairman

Wilson Arthur, the Chairman of the Ghana FA Cup Committee, has shed light on the decision to relocate the upcoming semifinal games from the Tarkwa and Aboso (TnA) Park to the WAFA Park in Sogakope, amid controversy and concerns from participating teams.

Originally slated to take place at the newly commissioned TnA Park, the semifinal matches of this year's edition faced a last-minute venue change due to the unpreparedness of the TnA Park.

According to Arthur, the facility was not ready for testing before the scheduled games, prompting the need for an alternative venue.

In an interview with Asempa FM Arthur explained,

The MTN FA Cup semifinal games were supposed to be played at the Tarkwa TnA Sports Stadium. The Western Region and the Volta Region were designated to host it this year and the Western Region won the bid.

“So we penciled down the TnA to host it subject to when it is ready. I spoke to officials at the Tarkwa Municipal Assembly and they assured me the place will be ready by March but is not ready.

“So it is now the prerogative of the FA Committee to choose a venue and the chose Sogakope.”

Despite the opposition from Bofoakwa Tano, the semifinal fixtures are set to proceed as planned, with Dreams FC scheduled to face Bofoakwa Tano on Saturday, followed by Nsoatreman FC taking on Legon Cities on Sunday.

Meanwhile, authorities from Bofoakwa Tano have voiced their discontent with the venue change and have called for financial support to mitigate the increased transportation expenses or threatened to boycott the game.