Ghana FA Cup: Seydou Zerbo claims Aduana aided by referee to progress

Head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has stated that Aduana’s 1-0 FA Cup Round of 16 victory over his side on Sunday, February 26 2023 was due to decisions made by referee Amadu Ibrahim.

The first half of that thrilling encounter ended in the goalless draw.

Amadu awarded Aduana a penalty on 60 minutes after Mo Alhassan was adjudged to have brought down Mintah in the box.

Up stepped Sam Adams to convert and score the only goal of the game by sending goalie Asare the wrong way.

Zerbo believes the referee's decisions accounted for their loss. He told Startimes: “We were defeated but it is the referee’s effort that won the match for Aduana. I’m not somebody who talks too much about referees but the way they threatened the referee in the half time that’s why the referee changed his mind.”