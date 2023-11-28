Ghana FA Cup: We are not scared of Kotoko – Nations FC tactician Kassim Mingle asserts ahead of Round of 64 clash

Nations FC tactician, Kassim Mingle has declared that his side are not frightened by the Porcupine Warriors ahead of their FA Cup Round of 64 clash.

The 9-time winners of the competition will host Nations at the Baba Yara Stadium on Tuesday, November 28 2023 in a tasty match-up to decide who progresses to the next round.

Both teams played out a riveting 2-2 draw at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on matchday 6 of the premier league and more end-to-end action can be expected in this encounter.

Kassim Mingle has revealed ahead of the match that his side do not fear the Ghanaian giants. He said: “Kotoko, they know me very well. I’m not scared and our boys too are not scared about them. We are going to play. It’s football. How can you be scared about someone. It’s a league that we are playing. It’s a competition. So, we are going to meet them. We’re going to play. The better side that day is going to win. It’s football."

By Suleman Asante