Ghana FA deny bias against Asante Kotoko

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo, has dismissed rumours that the GFA is against the progress of Asante Kotoko.

Addo's comments come in response to accusations from ardent fans and officials that the GFA has manipulated referees to ruin the club's campaign.

Speaking on Peace FM, Addo pointed to last season when Asante Kotoko were crowned champions of the Ghana Premier League. "Who are the defending champions? If the FA didn't like them, would they have won?" he said.

"If that is true, then Kotoko will never win the league, but Kotoko were the champions and are still the defending champions until we declare a winner. Per the table, Kotoko are the defending champions, and the defending champions I see the way they took the cup. They shouldn't denigrate it when somebody else is leading. When you do that, you are not showing good sportsmanship," he added.

"If you win, it is a genuine league, but the day you don't win, you call it ingenuine. When you do that, you are saying that before you start the league, you have to be on top, but if somebody else does, then somebody is against Kotoko," Addo said.

Asante Kotoko, who are currently sixth with 44 points after 30 games, trail eight points behind the leaders Aduana Stars. Despite their position in the league, Addo urged Kotoko fans to show good sportsmanship and respect the league's standings.