Ghana FA Deputy General Secretary Emmanuel Dasoberi named among instructors for CAF Club Licensing Workshop

Ghana Football Association Deputy General Secretary Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi is among six CAF instructors for the Club Licensing Workshop in Uganda.

The rest are Ahmed Mohamed Mohamed Mokhtar Harraz (Egypt), Sidat Muhammad Feizal (Mozambique), Bosilong Kabelo Keorapetse Hubert (South Africa), Middleby Robert David (Australia) and Nigeria's Abubakar Salihu.

The workshop will be conducted in two batches, the first starting on 22nd – 23rd April and the second on the 25th – 26th April 2019.

All workshops will be held at Sheraton Kampala Hotel for 52 participants from 26 countries.

Workshop Objectives:

Provide Federations with an update on the club licensing system at the continental level Receive a full update on the status of the club licensing system at National level

3.One on one meetings with Member Associations (MAs) in order to provide special attention and assist them with specific needs