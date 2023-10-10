Ghana FA dissolves sub-committees, expresses gratitude to committee members

The Ghana Football Association's Executive Council has made a significant decision to dissolve all sub-committees with immediate effect.

This move was announced during the council's inaugural meeting held on Monday, October 9, 2023, in Accra.

Despite the dissolution of the sub-committees, it's important to note that the four independent committees and the two standing committees will continue their operations until new committees are established.

These committees include the Ethics Committee, Elections Committee, Disciplinary Committee, Appeals Committee, Referees Committee, and Player Status Committee.

The Ghana Football Association expressed its gratitude to the members of these committees for their valuable contributions to the development and growth of Ghanaian football. They were commended for their dedicated efforts and hard work.

In a statement, the association wished all committee members the best in their future endeavours as they continue to play a vital role in shaping the future of football in Ghana. This move marks a significant step in the reorganization and development of football administration in the country.