Ghana FA distributes footballs to Northern Region clubs

Alhaji Abu Hassan (Rhyzo), Chairman of the Northern Regional Football Association, acting on behalf of the Ghana Football Association, recently facilitated the distribution of footballs to clubs within its jurisdiction.

Various clubs, including Colts, Women's Division One League, Division Two, and Division Three clubs, were recipients of these footballs to bolster their activities.

Each Colts club received a generous allocation of three footballs. The 26 Women's Division One League clubs in the Northern Region were each provided with four footballs, while Division Three clubs received two footballs each.

Furthermore, the sixty-one Division Two football clubs in the region were each granted three footballs.

This initiative, orchestrated by the Ghana Football Association, underscores its commitment to nurturing grassroots football by offering vital support to clubs at various levels.