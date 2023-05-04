Ghana FA donate trophies and medals to regional football associations

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have donated trophies, plaques, and medals to 10 regional football associations, emphasizing the importance of grassroots football in the country.

The presentation ceremony took place in Accra on May 3, 2023, with GFA President Kurt Okraku handing over thirty gold medals, thirty silver medals, and plaques for the best player and top scorer in each region.

The winners of the KGL Foundation Regional Juvenile Leagues were also presented with giant trophies.

President Okraku explained that the GFA would organize the inter-regional competition this year, instead of the inter-club championship, to support the growth of grassroots football.

The Regional Football Associations are expected to select the best U-17 players from their juvenile leagues to represent their regions in this year's tournament.

The 2022/23 KGL Foundation Inter regional championship will take place in Kumasi, and the first two editions of the KGL Foundation U-17 Inter club Champions League featured 12 clubs from the ten Football Regions. Mal FC and Great Corinthians won the maiden and second editions, respectively.

The GFA president reiterated his administration's commitment to promoting and developing football at all levels in the country, and he encouraged all stakeholders to join hands to ensure the success of the upcoming tournament.

The donation of trophies, plaques, and medals to the regional football associations is expected to inspire young footballers and promote healthy competition among the grassroots teams.