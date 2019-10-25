Ghana FA Election: Fred Pappoe pulls out of race after first round count

Ghana FA presidential aspirant, Fred Pappoe has pulled out of the ongoing presidential election after amassing six votes in the first round.

The former Vice President of the FA was qualified to contest in the round off but decided to pull out.

The first round raw Kurt Okraku pulling 44 votes, followed by George Afriyie with 40 votes, Nana Yaw Amponsah with 27 votes while Amanda Clinton and George Ankamah Mensah had zero.

The round off will be contested by Kurt Okraku, George Afriyie and Nana Yaw Amponsah.

The winner must get 50 plus one vote to win seat.