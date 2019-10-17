Ghana FA Election: Kweku Eyiah urges Palmer to seek justice over unfair  disqualification

An aspirant for the Ghana Football Association Executive Council, Lawyer Kweku Eyiah has told disqualified presidential candidate Wilfred Osei Kwaku to use all legal means available to clear his name over his unfair disqualification from the Ghana FA presidential race.

Wilfred Osei Kwaku as popularly known as Palmer was disqualified by the vetting committee due to breaches of Article 33(5)(c) of the Ghana General Regulations, and the decision of the then Ethics Committee of the Ghana FA on December 13, 2017.

His appeal over the decision to disqualify him was also thrashed out by the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association.

Speaking on the issue Lawyer Kweku Eyiah in an interview on Happy FM, said the decision to disqualify Palmer from the race was unfair and urged him to find the right legal means to seek for justice.

“I won’t be happy if what happened to Palmer happened to me because this is something regarding his integrity. So if nothing at all,he should make a conscious effort to clear his name and his reputation.”

Wilfred Kwaku Osei has reported the Normalisation Committee to FIFA, CAF, CAS and the Sports Ministry following his disqualification from the Ghana FA presidential elections.

The Ghana Football Association Election comes off on October 25