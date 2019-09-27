Ghana FA election: Numerous petitions seeking to disqualify leading presidential aspirants as vetting starts today

Ghana Football Association elections management body has received multiple petitions seeking to disqualify candidates for the presidential seat, GHANAsoccernet.com headquarters has been told.

Several persons have written to the election body alleging criminality, fraud, lack of integrity and lack of credibility against the leading candidates in the presidential race.

There have been petitions to get Dreams FC Executive chairman Kurt Okraku, Tema Youth owner Wilfred Osei Kwaku and Liberty Professionals director George Afriyie yanked from the race, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

The trio are said to the race leaders in the race to takeover the vacant seat so they have clearly been targeted for scrutiny.

Phar Rangers president Nana Yaw Amponsah and former Ghana FA vice-president Fred Pappoe must lace their boots to answer the charges as the vetting process starts Friday September 27, 2019.

With the exception of the only female candidate Amanda Clinton and George Ankamah, the five candidates will face some grilling when they appear before the Vetting Committee.

The petitions borders on fraud, criminality, lack of integrity and credibility.

Dreams FC Executive chairman Kurt Okraku is facing allegation of widespread player registration fraud amid a five-year banned imposed on the club's Director of Football Ibrahim Dossey.

While the former FA Cup committee chairman has insisted the much-touted issue of Daniel Gozar/Cudjoe Mensah is a complete bollocks, there is a petition to get him disqualified from the race.

There have been claims of non-payment of a 10% player entitlement fee to the Ghana Football Association against Tema Youth boss Wilfred Osei Kwaku while Nana Yaw Amponsah must fend of allegations of flouting a FIFA intermediary rule.

Amponsah, who is seen as the dark horse in the race, has been accused in a voluminous letter of working as the same time as a player agent as well as club owner which is against FIFA Conflict of Interest rules.

He is also accused of charging more than the stated commission on player transfers while still having existing contracts with players which have still not been terminated. Amponsah insists he is innocent of the charges.

Former FA vice capo Fred Pappoe is also facing allegation of an unaccounted $300,000 from a Black Stars friendly against Nigeria and Senegal as well as his role in the controversial Glo sponsorship money 12-years ago. Pappoe also claims he is innocent of the charges.

Liberty Professionals director and Okyeman Planners owner George Afriyie has a Dzamefe Commission of Inquiry report hanging on his neck, despite insisting he has no case to answer.

The election committee will scrutinise the petitions as the seven aspirants begin their vetting today.

With an impeccable integrity required to steer the affairs of the football association, all the aspirants will go through a rigorous integrity test before the five-member panel.

Kurt Okraku will be the first to face the five-man team and will be followed by Amanda Clinton, George Ankamah Mensah, and Nana Yaw Amponsah.

On Saturday, trio Fred Pappoe, Wilfred Osei Kweku and George Afriyie will face the committee.

The Vetting Committee is chaired by Frank Davies Esq. and the other members are Mrs Marian Barnor and lawyer Mr Emmanuel Darkwah.

Also on the committee are Reginald Laryea, a Marketing and Business Executive and Richard Akpokavie, a general secretary of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and legal practitioner.