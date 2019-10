The Ghana FA Presidential election will go for a second round after non of the candidates pull more than 50 percent.

However, Kurt Okraku led the first round after gaining 44 votes with former Vice President George Afriyie collecting 40 votes.

Nana Yaw Amponsah had 27 votes with Fred Pappoe disappointing getting only 6 votes.

Lawyers Amanda Clinton George Ankoma has no votes.

Three votes were spoilt.

The second round will be contested by George Afriyie, Kurt Okraku and Nana Yaw Amponsah.