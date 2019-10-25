Ghana FA Elections: 2017/18 Premier League officially cancelled

Delegates at the Ghana Football Association Elective Congress have unanimously voted for the cancellation of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season.

The 2017/18 Premier League season was truncated following the showing of the Anas exposè.

Football in the country came to a halt after several officials including referees were caught in bribery and corruption scandals.

However, after almost a year of a new leadership under the normalisation committee, election is currently on going for a new GFA president to be elected.

Before the election, an elective congress was held where it was unanimously agreed that the 2017/18 season should be canceled.

A new season is expected to start soon with 18 clubs, after delegates voted for the return of Great Olympics and King Faisal.