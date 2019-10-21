Ghana FA Elections: CAS set to make decision today over Palmer disqualification

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will make a decision on Wilfred Kwaku Osei's GFA elections disqualification on Monday.

This comes after the GFA Normalisation Committee sat on the case between them and the Tema Youth bankroller.

The NC were ordered by CAS to have a second look at Palmer's case before proceeding to hold elections on Friday.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport will then make a final decision on the legitimacy of Palmer to contest for the position of the Ghana Football Association President.

Palmer was disqualified from running for the top after allegedly breaching Article 33 (5) of the Ghana Football Association regulation.

According to the article, 10% of a player's transfer fee must be paid to the Association, which Palmer refused after selling Joseph Aidoo to KRC Genk.

Despite the impasse between Palmer and the Ghana Football Association NC, the regional football association elections were successfully concluded last Friday.

A presidential debate will be held today between the six candidates left Friday's election.