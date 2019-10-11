Kurt Okraku grabs top spot on Ghana FA election ballot, George Afriyie takes 2nd slot

The campaign team of Kurt Okraku claims it is smelling signs of victory when their candidate took the top spot of places of the election ballot papers of the Ghana FA Presidential Election.

He was closely followed by toughest rival in the race George Afriyie was took the second position when the ballot for places on the election papers were held at the GFA headquarters on Friday.

All the six candidates for the Presidential elections were present when the Normalisation Committee conducted the ballot to ensure fairness in the process.

Afriyie was followed by another former President of the Ghana FA Fred Pappoe who claimed the third place on the ballot.

Amanda Clinton, Nana Yaw Amponsah and George Ankamah followed up with the fourth, fifth and sixth positions on the ballot paper.

After the process Okraku and Afriyie were seen beaming with smiles as they first and second slots on the papers is widely seen by their teams as them being spotted quickly enough by voters.

Representatives of the clubs in the first two tiers of Ghana football and other constituent bodies will be voting when the election is held on October 25, 2019

Here's how the ballot paper would look on election day

Kurt Okraku George Afriyie Frederick Pappoe Amanda Akuokor Clinton Nana Yaw Amponsah George Ankomah Mensah

?s=20