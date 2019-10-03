Ghana FA elections date in balance, disqualified candidates to go to CAS

The date for the Ghana Football Association elections is has been shrouded by doubt as disqualified candidates threaten to go to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) to seek redress.

The elections slated for October 25th could be postponed as disqualified candidates seek to go to CAS to seek clearance to contest for position at the Association.

According to information gathered by GHANASoccernet.com, some of the aspirants will be thrown out of the race following irregularities with the completion of their nominations.

Several aspirants have undergone the vetting process for different positions at the Football Association, with the results expected to be made public withing the week.

For aspirants who failed to convince the vetting committee, they will be stopped from contesting for any position.

Seven persons are contesting for the President position with former vice presidents George Afriyie and Fred Pappoe on the list.

Ex-Black Stars management committee chairman Wilfried Osei, Lawyers George Ankoma Mensah and Amanda Clinton also make the list with Dreams FC Executive chairman also vying for the position.