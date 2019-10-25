Ghana FA Elections: Delegates elect new GFA President today

A new GFA President will be elected today as delegates converge at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra to vote for a new leader for the federation.

Six candidates are contesting for the top job that was vacated by former CAF vice President Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Former Vice Presidents George Afriyie and Fred Pappoe join Phar Rangers owner Nana Yaw Amponsah and Executive Chairman of Dreams FC Kurt Okraku to vie for the Presidential seat.

Lawyers George Ankoma and Amanda Clinton, fairly new faces to football, are also in contention for the highest office of Ghana Football.

A hundred and twenty delegates will vote today, with the winner expected to gain 50 plus one majority.

The electioneering process began last week when the Regional FA elections were held across the country.

This followed the Executive Council election which happened on Thursday at the GFA secretariat in Accra.

One more seat on the Executive council will be voted for today, before the main election will be held. Salifu Zida and Robert Otieku Duncan are vying for the second seat for the RFA on the exco.

The Ghana Football Association will for the first time have a new president in thirteen years.