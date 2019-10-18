Ghana FA Elections: Ashanti Region voters changed their minds after eating 'waakye' - defeated Osei Nsiah screams

Losing candidate Osei Nsiah has launched a scathing attack at delegates of the Ashanti Region FA claiming they voted for the winner of Friday's election because he fed them with local delicacy called 'waakye'.

The returned referee claims the voters changed their minds not to vote for him after incumbent and winner Osei Tutu Agyeman fed them with a pack of 'waakye' early in the morning.

Osei Tutu, who is hugely popular in the region for his work thrashed his opponent when the returning officer announced the decision which sent the defeated candidate to make the bizarre claim.

"Delegates have really shown they are not reliable. This morning they were asked to come to a certain place, when they got there, they were fed with waakye", he told Otec FM.

"The delegates assured me with 40 votes during the campaign but this morning I realized you cannot rely on them (delegates) because they were asked to go to a certain place and when they went, I'm told they were fed with 'Waakye' Osei Nsiah told OTEC Fm's producer, Sikapa.

"Delegates cannot be predicted, they have their different way of behaving." he added.

Kotoro beat competition from retired referee Osei Nsiah

He polled 41 votes compared to Nsiah's 29 to retain his seat.