GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Ghana FA Elections: Eastern Region FA boss Linford Asamoah to represent RFA on Executive Council

Published on: 24 October 2019

Eastern Region FA boss Linford Asamoah will serve on the new Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council position.

Linford secured one of the two slots allocated to RFA after earning the most votes (4) in the elections conducted at the GFA Secretariat on Thursday morning.

The second position was however not decided as there was a tie between Robert Duncan and Salifu Zida.

Per article 30 clause 8 they have suspended that election till tomorrow, Friday.

Last week, Linford produced an amazing technical knock-out to defeat Nana Budu 103-9 to clinch the Eastern region FA seat.

The young and dynamic football administrator underline his growing popularity by dishing out impressive results against the aged Budu in Koforidua on Friday.

He becomes one of the youngest administrators to assume the top positions in Ghana football.

 

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments