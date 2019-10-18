Ghana FA Elections: Eugene Jacquaye left "dazed" after defeat to Aboabire in Greater Accra

Ambitious football administrator Eugene Jacquaye was left speechless and shell-shocked after he lost the race to become the chairman of the Greater Accra region FA.

He was pictured in a pensive mood after he lost the race to the more experienced Samuel Aboabire.

Jacquaye, seen as one of the promising football administrators, will have to wait for the next four years to try his luck again.

Aboabire polled 73 votes to become the new leader of the association.

It was expected to be a keenly contested election, but the Ghana Under-20 team manager coasted to sweet victory on Friday.

It appears Aboabire's popularity within the circles paid off in a grand style to replace Nii Kormeite Doku for the next four years.

Promising administrator Eugene Jacquaye amassed 49 votes, while Rev Emmanuel Ankamah polled 14 votes and Dr Albert Arthur got 2 votes.