Ghana FA Elections: Eugene Jacquaye outlines goals for Greater Accra RFA

Regional Football Association chairman aspirant Eugene Jcquaye has outlined his short term goals if he is elected the RFA chairman of the Greater Accra.

Eugene Jacquaye declared his intentions to run for the position after the Normalisation Committee revealed that October 25th will be the date for the Ghana Football Association elections.

In a manifesto released by Jacquaye's team, it enlisted their short term goals which includes creating a website for the Region's football administration.

Below are some of the short term goals of Eugene Jacquaye for the Greater Accra Football Association.

1. Relocate the RFA secretariat to a temporal office upon coming into office to help with the New Vision and have space for new departments and employees.

2. Create a website for the RFA with links to all Division 2 clubs, District Associations and women clubs in the region.

3. Modernize the secretariat with all necessary IT equipments i.e Computers , Printers, Scanners and Internet Service.

4. Raise general interest of football in the region through radio and TV program dubbed Grassroots Football Show.

5. Assessment of the current zonal leagues and other district competitions in order to make improvements and attract sponsorship.

6. Review of the structures at the RFA and the district FA.

With this above goals, Greater Accra RFA is set to move in the right direction.