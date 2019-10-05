Ghana FA Elections: George Afriyie launches manifesto in grand style

Ghana Football Association presidential aspirant George Afriyie has launched his manifesto ahead of the upcoming elections to be held later this month

The program begun with a football match in the morning between George Afriyie campaign team and retired Black Stars players at the Sunyani Polythenic park

The launch held in the afternoon was well attended by dignitaries such as traditional leaders, former Black Stars players, club administrators, Kurt Okraku who is also contesting for the seat and the media

According to the bank roller of division one side Okyeman Planners the launching of the manifesto in Sunyani the capital of Brong Ahafo Region was strategic because it is the biggest constituency in Ghana football

In his address he highlighted some of the things in the manifesto which will be implemented when voted into power such as transparency, introduction of IT to Congress, setting up a board to manage colts football, effective and strong match review panel and a host of others

The former Vice President is among the leading candidates to win the seat after the vetting results released on Friday had one candidate disqualified

George Afriyie’s manifesto is set to see Ghana football go through a face of redemption, revival and restoration.