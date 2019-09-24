Ghana FA Elections: George Afriyie set to launch manifesto in Sunyani on October 3

Former Ghana Football Association vice president, George Afriyie will launch his manifesto and campaign for the upcoming GFA election on October 3rd in Sunyani.

The event has been scheduled to take place at the Eusbett Hotel in Sunyani at 12:00 on the said date.

George Afriyie, tipped as one of the favourites to win the contest has outlined eight critical areas that his administration will work around.

The bankroller of Okyeman Planners is bent on re-branding the association that has been dented with a bad image following the revelations of the Anas Expose.

Mr. Afriyie wants to also reconcile the public with the Association, a part of his plans to re-brand the association.

Seven candidates have already picked nominations for the top job including former Black Stars management committee chairman, Wilfried Osei, Kurt E.S Okraku and ex-vice president Fred Pappoe.

Other names on the list are Amanda Clinton, George Ankomah Mensah and Nana Yaw Amponsag.

The GFA Presidential elections has been scheduled for October 25.