Ghana FA begins elections onto Executive Council today

Individuals who will serve on the Ghana Football Association Executive Council will be decided on Thursday at the association's Secretariat in Accra.

The Executive Council elections is the second step towards constituting a new football administration following the Regional FA elections held last week.

The third step will be election of president which has been scheduled for Friday.

The Executive Council will be made of five representatives elected by the Premier League Clubs, three representatives elected by the Division One Clubs and one woman elected by the Women's Elite Clubs.

There will aslo be two RFA Chairmen elected by the ten regional chairmen.

For the Premier League, seven individuals are vying for five slots. They're Dr Anthony Aubynn, Nana Oduro Sarfo, Albert Commey Aryettey, Mr Frederick Moore, Frederick Acheampong, George Amoakoh and Kingsley Osei Bonsu.

The three slots for Division One is being contested by Abdul Karimu Ahmed, Otuo Acheampong Barima Boadu, Kweku Abaka Eyiah, Eric Oppong Yeboah, Ransford Abbey, Justice Boison, Samuel Anim Addo, Gideon Fosu and Mark Addo

Rosalind Amoh, Edna Quagraine, Evelyn Nsiah Asare and Habiba Atta Forson are contesting for single spot allocated for woman.

The process will start at 9 with the voting for woman representative with the others following.