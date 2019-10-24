Ghana FA forges ahead with election today despite injunction threat

The Ghana FA normalisation Committee will go ahead with the election of the Executive Committee members on Thursday despite an injunction threat.

On Wednesday, the FA premises was locked after a bailiff arrived at the FA secretariat to serve the Association with an injunction notice.

After several hours of waiting to serve the Football Association the notice, the bailiff left.

And shortly afterward, a line up of today's executive committee elections was released.

Several delegates from across the country have started arriving in Accra for the elections as well as the GFA President elections on Friday.

Last week the regional FA elections was held as all the regions chose their leading for the incoming administration.

Ghana's football has been as a standstill since the collapse of the Kwesi Nyantakyi led administration.

A normalization committee was formed by FIFA to run the association for almost a year.

Below is the programme for today's election: