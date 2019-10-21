Ghana FA Elections: Ghana FA presidential debate takes place today

The first ever-Ghana Football Association presidential debate comes off today at the Physicians and Surgeons College in Accra.

The debate organized by the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association in partnership with Happy FM and state-broadcaster Ghana Broadcasting Corporation will see five of the presidential aspirants, sharing their manifestos to the general public.

The Presidential debate will focus on key areas affecting the development of Ghana football and questions would seek to elicit solutions-based responses from the presidential candidates.

Five out of the six presidential candidates have confirmed their participation in the debate. They are: Amanda Clinton, Fred Pappoe, Kurt E.S. Okraku, Nana Yaw Amponsah, and George Ankomah Mensah.

The debate will be moderated by Karl Tuffour, Nana Aba Anamoah and Ohene Bampoh Brenya.

Each aspirant which have at least 30 minutes to share his ideas and policies

The debate starts at 6pm.