Ghana FA Elections: Ghana FA should be opened up to only persons with affiliations- Randy Abbey

Ghana Football Association Executive Council aspirant, Randy Abbey disagrees with the new statues which opens up the Football Association to non- members to contest for positions.

According to the President of Kpando Hearts of Lions, the FA should only be opened up for Transparency and Accountability and not to members who have no affiliations with clubs for not less than two years.

“The right to vote and be voted for is membership rights which is in the statues. So to enjoy this you have to be a member. If anyone is interested in contesting a position he needs to be a member. Me Randy I cant contest for a position at the Ghana Boxing Association. If I want to contest I need to meet a certain criteria”, he told Happy FM.

He further said , “I don’t think it is asking for too much that you must be nominated by a club that you have demonstrated your two year affiliation with, and that is not even about opening up the FA.

“Opening up the FA to me, is about how transparent and how accountable the FA is to the stakeholders beyond the 120 delegates to demonstrate that affairs are done in a transparent manner and there is nothing to hide”, he concluded.