Ghana FA Elections: Heavy Police presence at GFA Exco election

There has been heavy Police presence at the GFA executive committee election currently ongoing at the GFA secretariat in Accra.

The executive committee election which is the second part of the process of ushering the next administration has seen several security personnel throng to the FA secretariat to ensure a peaceful election.

Voting started in the early hours of Thursday morning as delegates elect representatives on the Executive Committee.

Madam Habiba Atta won the women’s seat in the Exco in the first election of the day.

Shortly afterwards Linford Boadu Asamiah was elected to represent for the Regional Football Association.

The election continues with the Division One Leagues and Premier League representatives to be sorted out.