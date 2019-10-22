Ghana FA Elections: I expect delegates to vote wisely - Amanda Clinton

Ghana Football Asociation presidential aspirant Amada Clinton says she expects delegates to make a wise decision in selecting a new leader on Friday.

The legal practitioner is aiming to become the first female president of the association as she vies for the position with five other candidates.

On Monday, Amanda joined four candidates - Kurt Okraku, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Fred Pappoe and George Ankomah Mensah to share their thoughts, ideas, and vision for Ghana football in the first-ever presidential debate organized by Normalisation Committee.

Amanda underwhelmed and has been subjected to public ridicule, however, she admits was nervous.

“Maybe the first round, I was a little nervous but I picked up in the second and third rounds. I am expecting the delegates to vote from their hearts…and vote wisely than they have done in the past.”

The elections have slated for October 25 in Accra.