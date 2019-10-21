Ghana FA Elections: Kotoko chief George Amoako stripped of voting rights over 'TRUST' issues

Ghanaian powerhouse Asante Kotoko have stripped its chief executive George Amoako of his voting rights in the Ghana FA election over "mistrust", Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM has reported.

The club's operation manager and a trusted aide to the Executive chairman Isaac Donkor has replaced the embattled CEO and will vote alongside Nana Gyambibi Coker.

Kotoko boss Dr Kwame Kyei is believed to be incensed after reports emerged that Mr Amoako has been allegedly flirting with a candidate not supported by the club - a claim which cannot be independently verified by GHANAsoccernet.com

Despite publicly announcing the club's support for George Afriyie in the presidential race, its been claimed that the under-fire CEO has privately endorsed the candidature of an unnamed aspirants who does not have the backing of the Ghanaian giants.

The gravity of the allegation appears severe and will require Mr Amoako to act swiftly under the prevailing circumstances.

The election to elect a new president for the Ghana Football Association has been dogged with huge controversies as the race reaches home stretch.

Already, two candidates seeking to be voted onto the Executive Council have been stripped off their vote.

Aduana Stars chief Albert Commey and Berekum Chelsea director Nana Sarfo Oduro will not vote at this month's crucial elections.

In what may be viewed as a massive slap, the two candidates will have to rely on others to be elected onto the powerful body.

The representatives of the two clubs have been yanked from voting in what has been a dramatic turnaround.

Hearts of Oak chief executive Frederick Moore, Medeama Board chairman Dr Toni Aubynn, Kotoko chief George Amoako and Ashantigold CEO Frederick Acheampong, who are contesting for Premier League slots, have their destiny in their own hands after being cleared to vote.

The names of the 120 delegates who will elect the new president and executive council of the Ghana FA have been submitted to the association.